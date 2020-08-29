Metro rail services will resume from September 7 in a graded manner, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Saturday, as it released its new guidelines for unlock 4.0.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Metro rail services will resume across the country from September 7 in a graded manner, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Saturday, as it released its new guidelines for unlock 4.0 effective from September 1.

"Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from 7th September 2020 in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA)/Ministry of Railways (MOR), in consultation with MHA. In this regard, standard operating procedure (SOP) will be issued by MOHUA," the guidelines read.

Following the announcement, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation issued a statement, saying that the Details on the Metro functioning & its usage will be shared once the detailed SOP on Metros is issued by MoHUA.

"As per the latest guidelines, Delhi Metro will be resuming its services for public from 7 September 2020 onwards in a calibrated manner. Details on the Metro functioning & its usage will be shared once the detailed SOP on Metros is issued by MoHUA. #MetroBackOnTrack," DMRC tweeted.





As per the latest guidelines, Delhi Metro will be resuming its services for public from 7 September 2020 onwards in a calibrated manner. Details on the Metro functioning & its usage will be shared once the detailed SOP on Metros is issued by MoHUA. #MetroBackOnTrack pic.twitter.com/jBFXcdDLhP — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) August 29, 2020

Metro services have remained close ever since the Prime Minister announced nationwide lockdown in March to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Under the new guidelines, the government has announced the resumption of several activities religious, cultural, political congregations in the country. However, the MHA in its guidelines has cleared that schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed till September 30.

Strict lockdown will be implemented in high-risk containment zones, the Unlock 4.0 guidelines said, adding that National Directives for COVID-19 management shall continue to be followed throughout the country while ensuring social distancing.

The events linked to social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political activities will be allowed from September 21 with a cap of not more than 100 attendees, the Centre announced in its Unlock 4.0 guidelines on Saturday.













Posted By: Lakshay Raja