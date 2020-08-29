Unlock4.0: The new guidelines are based on feedback received from states and UTs and extensive consultations held with related Central Ministries and Departments, the ministry said in its press release.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday issued new guidelines for the fourth phase of the phase-wise upliftment of coronavirus-induced lockdown, termed as Unlock 4.0, which will come into effect from September 1 and will remain in force till September 30.

The new guidelines are based on feedback received from states and UTs and extensive consultations held with related Central Ministries and Departments, the ministry said in its press release.

Under the new guidelines for Unlock 4.0, the government has allowed resumption of Metro services across the country from September 7. The government has allowed religious, political, social and sports congregations, with 100 people, to take place from September 21. However, schools, colleges and cinema halls across the country will remain closed.

As the MHA issues Unlock 4.0 guidelines, here’s what will open and what will remain close from September 1:

What will open:

- Metro services in Delhi-NCR and across the nation, in graded manner, from September 7.

- Social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from September 21, 2020.

- Open air theatres will be permitted to open with effect from September 21, 2020.

- The following will be permitted, in areas outside the Containment Zones only, with effect from September 21, 2020

a. States/ UTs may permit upto 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching/ tele- counselling and related work.

b. Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the Containment Zones only, on voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers. This will be subject to written consent of their parents/ guardians.

c. Skill or Entrepreneurship training will be permitted in National Skill Training Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), Short term training centres registered with National Skill Development Corporation or State Skill Development Missions or other Ministries of Government of India or State Governments.

- There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.

- National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) and their training providers will also be permitted.

- Higher Education Institutions only for research scholars (Ph.D.) and post-graduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratory/ experimental works.

What will remain closed:

- After extensive consultation with states and UTs, it has been decided that schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity up to September 30, 2020.

- All activities, except the following, shall be permitted outside containment zones:

(i) Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (excluding open air theatre) and similar places.

(ii) International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA.

- Vulnerable persons, i.e., persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, are advised to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.

- Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the Containment Zones till 30th September, 2020.

- Within the containment zones, strict perimeter control shall be maintained and only essential activities allowed.

Posted By: Talib Khan