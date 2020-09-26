Unlock 4.0 West Bengal: In a tweet on Saturday evening, Banerjee said that the decision has been taken to return the normalcy in the state. The West Bengal Chief Minister, however, said that social distancing guidelines have to be followed and only 50 participants will be allowed in the functions.

Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced that his government has decided to allow jatras, plays, open air theatres (OATs), cinemas and all musical, dance, recital and magic shows to function in the state from October 1.

In a tweet on Saturday evening, Banerjee said that the decision has been taken to return the normalcy in the state. The West Bengal Chief Minister, however, said that social distancing guidelines have to be followed and only 50 participants will be allowed in the functions.

"To return to normalcy, Jatras, Plays, OATs, Cinemas and all musical, dance, recital and magic shows shall be allowed to function with 50 participants or less from 1 October, subject to adherence to physical distancing norms, wearing of masks and compliance to precautionary protocols," she tweeted.

India had entered the fourth phase of the phase-wise upliftment of the coronavirus-induced lockdown on September 1. In Unlock 4.0, the central government has allowed students from classes 9 to 12 to go to school voluntarily to seek guidance from their teachers. However, all political, social and sports gatherings have been banned in wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Coronavirus in West Bengal:

The West Bengal government has informed that the novel coronavirus -- caused by SARS‑CoV‑2 -- has affected more than 2.44 lakh people and claimed over 4,700 lives in the state fo far. In its daily health bulletin, the state government said that nearly 3,000 patients recovered from the deadly pathogen in the last 24 hours in West Bengal, taking the states discharge rate to 87.61 per cent.

The number of active patients is now 25,544. Altogether 43,285 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state since Friday, the state government said in its health bulletin, as reported by news agency PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma