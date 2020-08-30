Unlock 4.0 Haryana Guidelines: In a tweet, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij that the order – which directed all shops and shopping malls, except those dealing in essential goods and services, to remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays – has been revoked.

Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Day after the Centre issued guidelines for ‘Unlock 4.0’, the Haryana government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced that it has decided to lift the two-day lockdown in the state.

In a tweet, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij that the order – which directed all shops and shopping malls, except those dealing in essential goods and services, to remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays – has been revoked.

"The Central Government has not given the right to announce lockdown to the State Governments in Unlock 4, so the Haryana Government has withdrawn the August 28 order to close the market on Monday and Tuesday. So there will be no lockdown now," Vij tweeted in Hindi.

The Haryana government had on August 28 decided to impose a complete lockdown in the state on Mondays and Tuesdays to control the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

Also Read | Unlock 4.0: Metro services to resume from Sept 7; schools, colleges to remain closed as Centre issues new guidelines

"To contain further spread of COVID-19 in Haryana, shopping malls and shops, except those dealing with essential goods and services shall remain closed on Monday and Tuesday in the market places of urban areas of the state," the Haryana government had said.

However, the decision was revoked after the Centre in its new guidelines said that state governments cannot impose any lockdown outside containment zones without informing the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

"State/ UT Governments shall not impose any local lockdown (State/ District/ sub-division/City/ village level), outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the Central Government," the Centre said in its new guidelines while lifting the restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement.

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus, which was first reported in China’s Wuhan, has been surging at an alarming across the country including Haryana where it has affected nearly 62,000 and claimed more than 650 lives in Haryana so far.

Last week, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. "I was tested for Novel Corona Virus today. My test report has returned positive. I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately," he had tweeted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma