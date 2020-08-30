Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till September 30.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Issuing the guidelines for Unlock 4.0 - the fourth phase of the graded lockdown exit plan - the Home Ministry said that state governments shall not impose any local lockdown outside the containment zones without prior consultation with the central government.

This bears significance as sporadic and weekend lockdowns have been implemented by various state governments across the country.

There will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission, approval, e-permit will be required for such movements.

Unlock the Unlock 4 guidelines, metro trains will be allowed to resume services from September 7 in a graded manner, while political, social and religious congregations of up to 100 people will be permitted from September 21. However, such limited gatherings can be held with the mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing and provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer.

Schools, colleges and other educational and coaching institutions will remain closed for students till September 30, with some relaxations for students of classes 9 to 12. Online or distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

The ministry said that states and Union Territory governments may permit up to 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching or tele-counselling and related work.

Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools in areas outside the containment zones only on a voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and similar places will remain shut and international air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA, will not be allowed.

Unlock 4 will come into effect from September 1 and will continue till September 30. The new guidelines are based on feedback received from the sates and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related central ministries and departments, the home ministry said.

