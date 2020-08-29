The said places had remained shut ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a nationwide lockdown in March to curb the spread of coronavirus.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, and similar places will remain shut during the lockdown 4.0 effective till September 30, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Saturday. Open air theatres, however, will be permitted to open with effect from September 21.

"All services, except the following shall be permitted outside containment zones: Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (excluding open air theatre) and similar places," the statement read.

Furthermore, events linked to social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political activities will be allowed from September 21 with a cap of not more than 100 attendees, the Centre announced in its Unlock 4.0 guidelines on Saturday.

The said places had remained shut ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a nationwide lockdown in March to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Under the new guidelines, the government has announced the resumption of several activities including the Metro services and religious, cultural, political congregations in the country. However, the MHA in its guidelines has cleared that schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed till September 30.

Strict lockdown will be implemented in high-risk containment zones, the Unlock 4.0 guidelines said, adding that National Directives for COVID-19 management shall continue to be followed throughout the country while ensuring social distancing.

The government has said that there should be no restrictions on inter and intra-state movement of people. It also said that no separate permission or e-pass will be required by anyone for the movement.

Schools, colleges, coachings and other educational institutes across the country will remain suspended till September 30. At the same time, the government has said that students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the Containment Zones only, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers. However, this will be subject to the written consent of their parents/guardians.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja