New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In what could be a piece of good news for people across the national capital, the Centre on Saturday evening allowed metro rail services to reopen across the country from September 7 in a graded manner.

The Centre’s decision to reopen the Metro services across the nation will help thousands of people in Delhi who were facing problems and were unable to commute easily after the union government imposed a nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Following the Centre’s guidelines, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that it will resume its operation from September 7 itself in a “calibrated manner”. “As per the latest guidelines, Delhi Metro will be resuming its services for the public from 7 September 2020 onwards in a calibrated manner. Details on the Metro functioning and its usage will be shared once the detailed SOP on Metros is issued by MoHUA,” the DMRC tweeted.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the DMRC has also started preparing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the resumption of services and will soon release them. The SOPs will be prepared to contain the spread of the COVID-19 infection and only a limited number of people will be allowed to use the services.

Who will be allowed to board metro rails?

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, people associated with businesses, employees working in private companies, government employees and people in essential services will be allowed to travel.

What about the SOPs that will be issued by the DMRC?

According to the Dainik Jagran report, following SOPs will be released by the DMRC:

* For social distancing in metro trains, stickers have been placed on the other seat leaving one seat in each coach on which it is written - 'Please don’t sit here'.

* Only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to enter the metro stations.

* The metro train will halt for more than 30 seconds as compared to earlier to ensure social distancing is followed.

* Government officials, people engaged in essential services will likely be allowed to use Delhi metro in the first phase.

* Passengers will be asked to smart cards instead of tokens.

* Delhi Metro set to restart with only 50 per cent occupancy per coach.

* It will be mandatory for the passengers to use the Aarogya Setu app.

Metro services across India were closed after the Centre imposed a nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown. However, several restrictions were eased in the following months but metro services remained suspended. However, with the country entering Unlock 4.0, the Centre has allowed metro services across the country to resume from September 7 in a graded manner.

