New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After being closed for more than five months due to coronavirus-induced lockdown, gyms and yoga centers across the national capital will reopen outside containment zones.

In a late night order on Sunday, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has allowed gyms and yoga centers to reopen with immediate effect outside containment zones.

The state government has also allowed weekly markets to run on trial basis from till September 30 under the guidelines of the ‘Unlock 4.0’.

The decision to reopen gyms and yoga centers in the national capital comes at a time when the number of cases of the dreadful coronavirus has been surging at an alarming rate.

According to the information provided by the state health department, the novel coronavirus, which was first reported in India on January 30, has affected more than 2.18 lakh and claimed over 4,700 lives in Delhi so far.

Of the total 2,18,304 cases reported in Delhi so far, 1,84,748 have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out, said the state health department in a statement.

'No lockdown in Delhi again'

Amid the surging coronavirus in Delhi, state health minister Satyendar Jain has dismissed the possiblity of a second lockdown in the national capital, urging people to be cautious and take the necessary precautions.

"The time for enforcing a lockdown has ended. We have got a lot of experience after the lockdown. The most effective way to prevent the infection is to wear masks. If you wear masks, you can avoid infection to a great extent," he said.

"The chief minister himself is making all citizens aware. Messages are also being given via FM and IVR etc. We are telling the Delhi residents through every means that if you are stepping out of house, you must wear masks," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma