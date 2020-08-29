Under the guidelines, the government has announced that the Metro Rail services will be allowed from September 7 in a graded manner

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The government on Saturday announced the guidelines for Unlock 4.0, the fourth phase of the phase-wise upliftment of coronavirus-mandated lockdown in the country. The new guidelines will remain in force till September 30, 2020.

Under the new guidelines, the government has announced the resumption of several activities including the Metro services and religious, cultural, political congregations in the country. However, the MHA in its guidelines has cleared that schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed till September 30.

Strict lockdown will be implemented in high-risk containment zones, the Unlock 4.0 guidelines said, adding that National Directives for COVID-19 management shall continue to be followed throughout the country while ensuring social distancing.

Here are the full Guidelines by MHA for Unlock 4.0:

Metro Services:

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday decided to allow the resumption of metro operations from September 7 in a graded manner.

"Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from 7th September 2020 in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA)/ Ministry of Railways (MOR), in consultation with MHA. In this regard, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by MOHUA", said a statement issued by MHA.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), after the MHA guidelines on Metro services resumption, said that the Delhi Metro will resume its services for the public from September 7 in a calibrated manner. Further details on the Metro functioning and its usage by the general public will be shared once the detailed SOP on Metros is issued.

Religious, Political, Social, Academic, Sports Functions:

The events linked to social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political activities will be allowed from September 21 with a cap of not more than 100 attendees, the Centre announced in its Unlock 4.0 guidelines on Saturday.

"Social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from 21st September 2020. However, such limited gatherings can be held with the mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement today.

Inter and Intra-state Movement:

The government has said that there should be no restrictions on inter and intra-state movement of people. It also said that no separate permission or e-pass will be required by anyone for the movement.

"There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements", the MHA said.

States Can't Impose Lockdown Outside Containment Zones: States are not allowed to impose any localised lockdown outside containment zones without consulting with the centre, the Home Ministry said. "States not to impose any local lockdown outside containment zones. State or Union Territory governments shall not impose any local lockdown (state, district, sub-division, city or village level) outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the central government," the order said. Cinema Halls, swimming pools, International Air travel: The government has said that cinema halls, theatres, swimming pools and international air travel of passengers will remain suspended till September 30. However, the international air travel of passengers permitted by the MHA, under the Vande Bharat Mission, will be allowed during this period. "All activities, except the following, shall be permitted outside containment zones: (i) Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (excluding open-air theatre) and similar places. (ii) International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA". Schools, Colleges and Other Educational Institutions: Schools, colleges, coachings and other educational institutes across the country will remain suspended till September 30, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in its Unlock 4 guidelines released on Saturday. Meanwhile, the government has said that students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the Containment Zones only, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers. However, this will be subject to the written consent of their parents/guardians, the MHA said in its guidelines. "States/ UTs may permit up to 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching/ tele-counselling and related work". "Skill or Entrepreneurship training will be permitted in National Skill Training Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), Short term training centres registered with National Skill Development Corporation or State Skill Development Missions or other Ministries of Government of India or State Governments". "National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) and their training providers will also be permitted". "Higher Education Institutions only for research scholars (PhD) and post-graduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratory/ experimental works. These will be permitted by the Department of Higher Education (DHE) in consultation with MHA, based on the assessment of the situation, and keeping in view the incidence of COVID-19 in the States/ UTs", the guidelines said.

Posted By: Talib Khan