New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With the country reporting a surge in the number of coronavirus cases over the last few days, the government is unlikely to reopen metro services across India during the third phase of the phase-wise upliftment of the lockdown or ‘Unlock 3.0’.

Sources have told English Jagran that the Centre might not reopen metro services as the number of coronavirus cases is rising in India. “Expectations are very low,” said Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) sources.

Meanwhile, DMRC PRO Anuj Dayal told English Jagran that there has been no instruction from the government over the reopening of the metro services. “We’ll wait for the government’s instruction,” the DMRC PRO said.

Metro services were closed across India after the central government imposed a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus on March 25. However, the government eased restrictions from June 1, allowing restaurants, shopping malls and hotels to reopen across the country.

Further relaxations were given in the second phase of the phase-wise upliftment of the lockdown or ‘Unlock 2.0’ from July 1. The government, however, had said that educational institutions, cinema halls, political and social events, gyms, metro rail services will remain closed the country in Unlock 2.0.

Coronavirus in India:

The novel coronavirus, caused by SARS‑CoV‑2, has affected more than 13 lakh while over 32,000 people have succumbed to the deadly infection so far, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Amid the alarming surge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to be cautious, saying coronavirus is as ‘lethal as it was in the beginning’. He, however, noted that COVID-19 recovery rate in India is better than others. As per the Health Ministry data, the recovery rate in India stands at 63.91 per cent as nearly 9 lakh people have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

"Today, the COVID-19 recovery rate in our country is better than others. Our fatality rate is much less than most other countries. We able to save the lives of lakhs of people, but the threat of coronavirus is not over yet. It is spreading fast many areas, we need to remain vigilant," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma