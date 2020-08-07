Liquor shops in Delhi are now allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Friday annoucned that all liquor shops in the national capital will be allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm instead of 10 am to 9 pm with immediate effect till further orders.

"In pursuance to guidelines issued by chairperson, state executive committee, Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Government of NCT of Delhi vide order no..dated 31.07.2020, all L-6, L-7, L-8, L-9 and L-10 liquor vends are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm instead of 10 am to 9 pm with immediate effect till further orders," the state government said in its order.

According to a Delhi government official, the decision has been taken to increase the state's revenue which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

There are 863 liquor shops in the national capital, out of which 475 are run by four government corporations -- the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation and Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store -- while the rest 389 liquor shops are owned by private individuals.

Liquor shops across the national capital were closed after the national capital on March 25 after the central government imposed a nationwide lockdown to break the chain of the novel coronavirus in the country. However, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had allowed liquor shops to reopen across the national capital in the fourth phase of the lockdown.

The state government, however, did not allow the liquor stores to reopen on daily basis. Instead, the state government had asked the owners to follow the odd-even rule.

