Union Home Ministry has done away with restrictions on movement of people during night hours. Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will also be allowed to open from August 5.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In the latest set of Unlock 3.0 guidelines, the Union Home Ministry has done away with restrictions on the movement of people during night hours. Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will also be allowed to open from August 5. However, schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed. Metro Rail, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls & similar places will remain shut during this phase of the unlock plan as well.

The government also said the new guidelines are based on feedback from authorities and chief ministers of states and Union Territories.

The guidelines will come into effect from 1 August, 2020.





Under the new guidelines, there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No sperate permission will be required for such movements. The lockdown shall, however, continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till August 31, 2020. "These Containment Zones will be notified on the websites of the respective District Collectors and by the States/ UTs and information will also be shared with MOHFW," the MHA said in its notification.

What's allowed

Movement of individuals during night hours to be allowed from August 1

Yoga institutes, gymnasiums to open from August 5.

Independence Day functions will be allowed with strict adherence to social distancing norms

International air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission.

What will remain closed

Metro Rail Services

Cinema halls

Swimming pools

Entertainment parks

Theatres

Bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregation'

People above 65 years of age, people with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, are advised to stay at home.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 tally in India crossed the 1.5 million-mark, reaching 1,531,669 on Tuesday. The Health Ministry said 768 new deaths from COVID-19 and 48,513 positive cases were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 34,193 and total cases to 1,531,669.





Posted By: