In the third phase of the phase-wise upliftment of the lockdown, the Centre has allowed gyms and yoga institutes to reopen across the country while the night curfew has been lifted.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the surging coronavirus cases across the country, India on Wednesday entered the third phase of the phase-wise upliftment of the COVID-19-induced lockdown or ‘Unlock 3.0’.

On the other hand, schools, colleges, cinema halls, bars and metro rail services will continue to remain closed across the country. In its new set of guidelines, the Centre has also said that all political and religious gatherings will remain prohibited.

“After extensive consultation with the states and union territories, it has been decided that schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31,” the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement.

As India enters Unlock 3.0, here’s what will reopen and what will remain closed across the country from Wednesday:

What’s allowed:

* From August 5, gyms and yoga institutes will reopen across India from Wednesday and the guidelines for their reopening have already been issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

* The night curfew which was enforced since the beginning of the lockdown has been lifted

* International air travel will continue in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission as per the Unlock 3.0 guidelines

* Independence Day functions will be allowed with strict adherence to social distancing norms

What will remain closed:

* Metro rail services, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will not reopen from Wednesday

* Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations will remain prohibited

* The Home Ministry has also urged people above the age of 65, co-morbid, children below 10 years and pregnant women to stay inside

What about the guidelines for containment zones?

* As per the Centre, the lockdown in containment zones will continue till August 31

* The Home Ministry has also said that within the perimeters of containment zones, strict social distancing and other norms of containing the spread of the virus shall be maintained and only essential activities will be allowed

* The containment zones will be identified on the websites of respective district collectors of the states and UTs and activities taking place in these zones will be strictly monitored by the authorities, the Home Ministry noted

Coronavirus in India:

The novel coronavirus, which was first reported in China’s Wuhan, has been growing at an alarming rate in India. So far, the deadly pathogen has affected more than 18.55 lakh people and claimed nearly 39,000 lives in India so far. Of the total 18,55,745 cases, 5,86,298 are active cases, while 12,30,510 have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma