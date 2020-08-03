In its guidelines, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that it will be mandatory for people to wear masks and maintain a minimum distance of six feet as far as feasible. It, however, said that “use of a mask (in particular N-95 masks) during exercise may cause difficulty in breathing”.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after allowing gyms and yoga institutes to reopen across the country during Unlock 3.0, the Centre on Monday issued the guidelines for their reopening.

In its guidelines, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that it will be mandatory for people to wear masks and maintain a minimum distance of six feet as far as feasible. It, however, said that “use of a mask (in particular N-95 masks) during exercise may cause difficulty in breathing”.

The Union Health Ministry also noted that people above the age of 65, co-morbid and pregnant women should not to use gymnasiums or yoga institutes in closed spaces.

“Practice frequent hand washing with soap (for at least 40-60 seconds) even when hands are not visibly dirty. Use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers (for at least 20 seconds) can be practised wherever feasible,” the Health Ministry said in its guidelines.

“Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed. This involves the strict practice of covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing with a tissue, handkerchief and flexed elbow and disposing of used tissues properly,” it said, adding that people are advised to install Aarogya Setu app.

Here’s the complete list of guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for the reopening of gyms and yoga institutes:

Before opening the yoga institutes or gymnasiums:

i. Plan a yoga/gymnasiums floor area based on 4m2 per person.

ii. Place equipment, including cardio and strength machines, 6 feet apart, wherever feasible, by moving equipment to facilitate social distancing

iii. Where available, utilize any outdoor space by relocating equipment outside.

iv. Create specific pathways for entering and exiting exercise areas within closed spaces using a floor or wall markings

v. Ensure queue management, inside and outside the premises, with specific markings on the floor with a gap of 6 feet.

vi. Promote card-based/contactless payment.

vii. For air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which emphasises that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30oC, relative humidity should be in the range of 40- 70 per cent, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate.

viii. Limit the number of staff and members within the general gymnasium floor, specific workout areas and change rooms by:

a. Restricting the number of members allowed in specified areas

b. Implementing ‘fitness sessions’ for particular exercise areas with requirements for members to register (ideally online) for specific sessions

ix. Lockers will remain in use, as long as social distancing is maintained.

x. Ensure dustbins and trash cans are covered at all times

xi. Spas, Sauna, Steam Bath and Swimming Pool (wherever applicable) shall remain closed.

After opening the yoga institutes or gymnasiums:

i. Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions.

ii. Only asymptomatic persons (including staff) be allowed on the premises.

iii. All persons to be allowed entry only if using face cover/masks.

iv. All members, visitors and staff may consider using Aarogya Setu application for risk identification at all times inside the yoga institute/gymnasiums

v. Posters/standees on preventive measures about COVID-19 to be displayed prominently. Audio and Video clips to spread awareness on preventive measures for COVID-19 may be regularly played.

vi. Ensure a minimum distance of 6 feet at all times in queues

vii. Proper crowd management in the parking lots, in corridors and in elevators – duly following social distancing norms shall be organized.

viii. Staggering of members/ visitors to be done, with separate timing slots, to allow for adequate physical distancing and disinfection of premises and equipment.

ix. In yoga institutes, shoes/footwear are to be preferably taken off outside the premises where yoga exercises are done. If needed they should be kept in separate slots for each individual/family by the persons themselves.

x. Details of check-in and checkout times of members and visitors must be recorded (name, address and phone number)

