‘United Opposition’ Clamour Grows With KCR’s Visit To Bihar | Explained

The visit of Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao to Bihar is significant in terms of growing calls for a united opposition for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

With two years to go for the General Elections, Rao's visit can be considered entirely political. During his visit, Rao met CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. The meeting of three leaders also indicate the banding of the opposition parties for the 2024 general elections and choosing the Prime Minister's face of the opposition camp, if they all come together.

Significance of K Chandrashekar's Visit

According to JD(U) spokesperson Anjum Ara, with the formation of the Grand Alliance government (Mahagathbandhan), CM Nitish Kumar vowed to bring all opposition parties together to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Soon after taking the oath as the CM, Nitish stated that he would begin attempting to unite the leaders of opposition parties to safeguard the country's democratic ethos. In such a situation, it is reasonable to conclude that K.Chandrashekar Rao’s visit to Patna is related to this.

The Kumar-Tejashwi-KCR Bonhomie:

Following the news of this meeting, speculations are rife that KCR will agree to nominate Nitish Kumar as the PM face of the united opposition in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. During the recently concluded presidential elections, KCR was quoted in the media as saying that he wanted the opposition parties to nominate Nitish Kumar for the post of the President. He also appealed to all the opposition parties to join him in this effort.

This statement, however, did not gain traction. Furthermore, Nitish Kumar was a member of the NDA at the time, and he had made it clear that he had no desire to become the president.

Earlier, when Tejashwi Yadav was the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar, he travelled to Hyderabad with his delegation to meet KCR. Tejashwi, since the formation of the Mahagathbandhan, has voiced his support to promote Nitish as the PM face and it is equally possible for trio to discuss these plans again.

Why KCR Needs Nitish-Tejashwi?

K.Chandrashekar Rao has been running the government in Telangana for two terms but has failed to leave his mark on the national front. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, KCR's party won 9 of Telangana's 17 Lok Sabha seats. The JD(U), on the other hand, had won 16 of Bihar’s 40 LS seats as a constituent of the NDA. As per these numbers, KCR cannot wield much power in Center-Right politics on its own. In this situation, KCR is looking for a partner to give his central politics a boost to affect the Lok Sabha election results. Perhaps, this is why KCR is in Patna with Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav.

Why Nitish?

Every regional party has their own benefits in supporting the call to make 'Kumar' the face of united opposition against the BJP, since he just dethroned the saffron brigade from Bihar in their own style. Meanwhile, it is also speculated that Tejashwi Yadav wants Nitish to go to the national front, so that his road to CM chair can be eased.

Nitish Kumar is a leader of a clean image with hardly any serious allegations. Even after being a constituent of NDA, he has maintained an individual image of himself and his party’s as secular political front. He has also maintained the image of a minority leader as well, which, in the past, has helped him in garnering votes from the minority community as well.

The Reality

It is easy to project Nitish as the face against Prime Minister Modi. But, the journey doesn’t seem easy, given the reluctance shown by Nitish Kumar in accepting the PM candidature. Kumar, often times dismissed reports of his personal ambitions to be the prime minister of the country.

However, that depends on the voters. But, it will be interesting now to see the changes with the meeting of 'Kumar and Rao' in Bihar. It will be even more interesting to see the reaction of other opposition leaders including SP’s Akhilesh Yadav, TMC’s Mamata Banerjee, NCP’s Sharad Pawar and AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal, who already consider themselves eligible for this post in the opposition camp.