The spokesperson of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that people have the right to demonstrate peacefully and that authorities should allow them to do so.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The United Nations has come out in support of the protesting farmers in India, saying that people have the right to demonstrate peacefully and that authorities should allow them to do so. Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson of the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said this in response to a question on Friday.

"As to the question of India, what I would say to you is what I've said to others when raising these issues is that people have a right to demonstrate peacefully, and authorities need to let them do so," Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said on Friday.

The farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws enacted by Parliament in September this year. The farmers say the bills are against them and will benefit only the traders. The government, however, contends that the bill will benefit the farmers and called them for discussions. The talks, however, have not yielded any results so far.

Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had backed the Indian farmers protesting against the agri-marketing legislation passed by the Parliament in September. "Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest," Trudeau had said.

India had termed his remarks as "ill-informed" and summoned Canadian High Commissioner and conveyed that the remarks by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other Canadian ministers over the ongoing farmers' protest constitute unacceptable interference in New Delhi's internal affairs.

However, Trudeau remained firm on stance despite India's warning and said that Canada will stand up for peaceful protests and human rights. The Canadian PM also welcomed the ongoing talks between the government and the farmer union leaders to de-escalate the tensions and come to a conclusion.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma