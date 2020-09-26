In his pre-recorded video statement to the landmark General Debate of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, PM Modi said the stability in the United Nations and empowerment of the world body are essential for the welfare of the world.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today questioned for how long will India, the world's largest democracy and home to 1.3 billion people, be kept out of the decision-making structures of the United Nations, asserting that reform in the responses, processes and in the very character of the global body is the "need of the hour."

In his pre-recorded video statement to the landmark General Debate of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, PM Modi said the stability in the United Nations and empowerment of the world body are essential for the welfare of the world.

The 75th UNGA session is being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic and several countries are participating in it virtually. The theme of the 75th UNGA is "The future we want, the United Nations we need, reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism - confronting the COVID-19 through effective multilateral action".

Here are the LIVE updates from PM Modi's address at the UNGA:

18:50 pm: In the changed circumstances of the post-pandemic era, we are moving forward with the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. A self-reliant India will also be a force multiplier for the global economy

18:50 pm: Large scale efforts are being made in India to promote women entrepreneurship and leadership. Indian women, today, are biggest beneficiaries of world's largest micro financing scheme. India is one of those countries where women are provided paid maternity leave of 26 weeks

18:49 pm: India will not hesitate in raising its voice against the enemies of humanity, human race and human values – these include terrorism, smuggling of illegal weapons, drugs and money-laundering: PM Modi

18:48 pm: Starting from January next year, India will also fulfil its responsibility as a non-permanent member of the Security Council. India will always speak in support of peace, security and prosperity: PM Modi

18:46 pm: As the largest vaccine producing country in the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today. India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis: PM Modi

18:45 pm: Even during these very difficult times of the raging pandemic, the pharmaceutical industry of India has sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries: PM Modi

18:45 pm: India’s partnerships are always guided by this very principle. Any gesture of friendship by India towards one country is not directed against any third country: PM Modi

18:45 pm: From India’s Neighbourhood First Policy to our Act East Policy, as well as idea of security & growth for all in the region, or our views towards the Indo Pacific region, we have always worked for the interests of humankind & not driven by our own self-interests: PM Modi

18:45 pm: But it is also true that the people of India have been waiting for a long time for the process for the reforms of the United Nations to get completed: PM Modi

18:44 pm: Reform in the responses, in the processes, and in the very character of the UN is the need of the hour. It is a fact that the faith & respect that the UN enjoys among the 1.3 billion people in India is unparalleled: PM Modi

18:40 pm: If we were to make an objective assesment of the performance of UN over the last 75 years, we see several stellar achievements. But at the same time, there are also several instances that point to the need for a serious introspection of the work of the United Nations: PM Modi

18:37 pm: Over the last 8 to 9 months, the whole world has been battling the pandemic of the Coronavirus. Where is the United Nations in this joint fight against the pandemic? Where is its effective response?, says PM Modi

18:32 pm: India is proud of the fact that it is one of the Founding Members of the United Nations. On this historic occasion, I have come to this global platform to share the sentiments of 1.3 billion people of India, says PM

18:30 pm: PM Modi begins his address at the 75th UNGA Session

