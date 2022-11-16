'United By Friendship': Rishi Sunak Shares Pic With PM Modi As India And UK Look To Strengthen Ties

As India and the UK look to strengthen bilateral ties, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shared an image where he could be seen holding hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sending across a positive message, Sunak captioned the image, "United by friendship." Both the leaders expressed eagerness to sign an ambitious free trade agreement, which has been in the works for long.

PM Modi met Sunak on Wednesday on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali and discussed collaboration in trade, mobility, defence and security.

This was the first meeting between the two leaders after Indian-origin Sunak became the Prime Minister of the UK last month. PM Modi congratulated him on assuming office.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the state of the wide-ranging India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and progress on the Roadmap 2030 for Future Relations, an MEA release said.

The two leaders appreciated the importance of working together in bilateral and multilateral forums including G20 and the Commonwealth.

"Discussions touched upon important sectors of collaboration such as trade, mobility, defence and security," the release said. India and the United Kingdom have a multi-dimensional strategic partnership.

(With ANI inputs)