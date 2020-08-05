Once again, a smart innovation has caught the eyes of industrialist Anand Manindra. On Wednesday, he took to Twitter to share a video showing an innovating way of milking a cow using a tractor without human intervention.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Manindra has a knack for spotting talent. The billionaire businessman is constantly on the lookout for people who have fresh and innovative ideas. Once again, a smart innovation has caught the eyes of the industrialist. On Wednesday, he took to Twitter to share a video showing an innovating way of milking a cow using a tractor without human intervention.

“People keep sending me clips of how our tractors are used as 'multi-tasking' beasts of burden in rural areas. This one was a new one for me. Can the non-engineers amongst you figure out what essentially they have rigged out here?” Mahindra asked his followers on Twitter.

"People keep sending me clips of how our tractors are used as 'multi-tasking' beasts of burden in rural areas. This one was a new one for me. Can the non-engineers amongst you figure out what essentially they have rigged out here?" Mahindra asked his followers on Twitter.

In the video, a man can be seen explaining the process of milking a cow using a tractor.

One of the Twitter users called the innovation a good use of the existing technology and pointed out that the innovator appears to have rigged engine’s air suction to create a vacuum.

"Looks like a makeshift vacuum pump, they've rigged engine's air suction/filter assembly to create a vacuum that is being used to pull a vacuum for milking/operating the milking machine. That is certainly a good use of the available technology," wrote Twitter user Ashish Tyagi in response to Mahindra's tweet.

“Looks like a makeshift vacuum pump, they’ve rigged engine’s air suction/filter assembly to create a vacuum that is being used to pull a vacuum for milking/operating the milking machine. That is certainly a good use of the available technology,” wrote Twitter user Ashish Tyagi in response to Mahindra’s tweet.

This is not the first time that a smart innovation received praise from Mahindra. Back in April, the industrialist shared a video of an e-rickshaw driver who had compartmentalised his vehicle in such a manner that the passengers could maintain physical distance.

“The capabilities of our people to rapidly innovate & adapt to new circumstances never ceases to amaze me,” the Industrialist had tweeted.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja