New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Manindra has a knack for spotting talent. The billionaire businessman is constantly on the lookout for people who have fresh and innovative ideas. Once again, a smart innovation has caught the eyes of the industrialist. On Wednesday, he took to Twitter to share a video showing an innovating way of milking a cow using a tractor without human intervention.

“People keep sending me clips of how our tractors are used as 'multi-tasking' beasts of burden in rural areas. This one was a new one for me. Can the non-engineers amongst you figure out what essentially they have rigged out here?” Mahindra asked his followers on Twitter.

In the video, a man can be seen explaining the process of milking a cow using a tractor.  
One of the Twitter users called the innovation a good use of the existing technology and pointed out that the innovator appears to have rigged engine’s air suction to create a vacuum.

“Looks like a makeshift vacuum pump, they’ve rigged engine’s air suction/filter assembly to create a vacuum that is being used to pull a vacuum for milking/operating the milking machine. That is certainly a good use of the available technology,” wrote Twitter user Ashish Tyagi in response to Mahindra’s tweet.

This is not the first time that a smart innovation received praise from Mahindra. Back in April, the industrialist shared a video of an e-rickshaw driver who had compartmentalised his vehicle in such a manner that the passengers could maintain physical distance.

“The capabilities of our people to rapidly innovate & adapt to new circumstances never ceases to amaze me,” the Industrialist had tweeted.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja