New Delhi: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to AIIMS in Delhi. The junior minister for heavy industries and parliamentary affairs, after developing COVID-19 symptoms, said he was tested twice and was found to be positive in the second report.

“I am fine but have been admitted to AIIMS as per medical advise. I request that those who have come in contact with me in the last few days to please take care of their health”, the minister tweeted in Hindi. Arjun Ram Meghwal is a BJP MP from Bikaner.

In late July, a video of Mr Meghwal had gone viral in which he claimed that a papad brand has the capacity to develop anti-bodies against coronavirus in the body.

"Under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, a papad manufacturer has come up with this product that will aid the formation of antibodies to fight the coronavirus,” while adding that “This papad will prove useful in the fight against coronavirus”, he says in the video. The company that has produced the crisps is based in Bikaner and claims that the product has gilloy and other immunity-boosting ingredients.

A papad a day will Corona away!



MOS @arjunrammeghwal suggests papad will help people fight #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/AA5m0xyw8b — Vishal Thakur (@ivishalthakur) July 24, 2020

Another MP from Rajasthan and Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary has also tested positive for coronavirus.

