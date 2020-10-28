New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Minister Smriti Irani has tested positive for coronavirus infection. The union minister took to Twitter to inform about her diagnosis and urged people who came in close contact with her to get themselves tested.

"It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here’s me keeping it simple — I’ve tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest, " the union minister said in her tweet.

Many public figures including Home Minister Amit Shah, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have contracted the contagion and have since recovered.On Tuesday, Union minister Ramdas Athawale, whose "go corona, corona go" chant became a national sensation, tested coronavirus positive today, an official said.

With a single-day spike of 43,893 new cases, the coronavirus tally in India reached 79,90,322 on Wednesday, while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen crossed the 1.20 lakh and reached 1,20,010 after 508 new fatalities were reported from across the country during the same span of time, the Union Health Ministry said on today morning.

A total of 58,439 people, meanwhile, discharged or cured of the deadly disease during the last 24 hours, taking the total recovered cases to 72,59,509, pushing the national recovery rate to 90.85 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.50 per cent.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha