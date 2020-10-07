Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi informed on Wednesday he has has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in home quarantine.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi informed on Wednesday he has has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in home quarantine.

"I have tested positive for #COVID19. As I am asymptomatic, as per doctor's advise I am in home quarantine," the Union Minister tweeted.

Several Union Ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Chaudhary have been infected with the deadly coronavirus. Most of them, including the Home Minister, have already recovered from the virus.

Joshi had played a crucial role in the conduct of recent parliament session held amid the pandemic.

India reported 61,267 new coronavirus cases and 884 deaths due to the Covid-19 infection on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said in its daily update on Tuesday morning. With this, the total coronavirus positive cases in the country have reached 66,85,083, while the death toll stands at 1,03,569. As many as 56,62,491 people have been either cured the diseases or migrated from the country, the health ministry said. The total caseload includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus positive cases has reached 35,702,089 with 1,045,955 deaths globally. India, the world's second-worst affected country after the US, accounts for nearly 10 per cent of the total coronavirus deaths across the world.





