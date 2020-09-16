Nitin Gadkari said he is presently doing well and requested everyone who has come in his contact to follow required protocols.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday he has tested positive for the coronavirus and has gone into self-isolation. Taking to Twitter, Gadkari said he is presently doing well and requested everyone who has come in his contact to follow required protocols.

"Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID 19 positive. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself," Gadkari tweeted.

"I request everyone who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol. Stay safe," he added.

Several Union Ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past. Shah was taken to private hospital Medanta in Gurgaon early this month after testing positive last month. Days later, he was admitted to -- and later releaed from -- Delhi's premier All India Institutes of Medical Sciences or AIIMS for "post-covid care".

Several other leaders, including Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, have tested positive for coronavirus in the past

India on Wednesday crossed the grim milestone of 50 lakh infections of coronavirus after 90,123 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24-hours, take the country’s overall caseload to 50,20,360.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja