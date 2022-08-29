Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals Why He Never Joined Congress | WATCH

Former BJP president and current Union minister Nitin Gadkari reiterated on Sunday that he would rather jump into a well than join the Congress, days after being dropped from the BJP Parliamentary Board.

Nitin Gadkari, speaking to a gathering of entrepreneurs in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Saturday, also stated that a person is finished not when he is defeated in battle, but when he quits.

To illustrate his point, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways referred to a biography of former American President Richard Nixon.

"When a man is defeated on the battlefield, he is not finished; he is finished when he quits. You need optimism and self-assurance, not arrogance ", He counselled the audience.

Gadkari said, I had an offer to join the Congress party from my friend and late Congress leader Shrikant Jichkar. I told him I would jump into a well but not join the Congress because I do not like the ideology of the Congress.

Gadkari shared a conversation with a Congress leader when he was a student leader in Nagpur.

"My friend Shrikant Jichkar, he was in the Congress, said you are a good person but in the wrong party. You should join Congress for a better future. I told Shrikant, I would jump into a well and drown but won't join Congress, because I don't like the ideology of the Congress party, "the Union Minister said.

Human relationships, according to Gadkari, are the most powerful asset for anyone in business, social work, or politics.

"So, one should never use and throw. When you hold someone's hand, whether on a good or bad day, you should always keep it. Do not worship the rising sun according to circumstances, "

Nitin Gadkari has not yet responded to the party's decision to remove him from the party's highest decision-making body. However, he has indicated that he will remain in the BJP and has no plans to join the Congress or any other party.

Recently, Gadkari was dropped from the powerful BJP parliamentary board. This decision was seen with surprise as he is one of the finest ministers in the current cabinet. He is also a former BJP president.