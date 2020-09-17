Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which is an ally of BJP-led NDA government, has opposed the farm bills moved by the government.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Harsimrat Kaur Badal has resigned as Union Minister to protest against the farm ordinances being brought by the NDA government. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which is an ally of BJP-led NDA government, has opposed the farm bills moved by the government.

"I have resigned from Union Cabinet in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation. Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter & sister," Badal wrote in a tweet.

Informing the parliament, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said that Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur will step down as union minister as her position is “untenable” following her party’s stance against the agriculture Bills. "We strongly oppose both the Agriculture Bills, it will impact 20 lakh farmers in Punjab," says Shiromani Akali Dal President, said.

During his speech on a discussion on two of the farm bills, the SAD leader said the proposed laws will "destroy" the 50 years of hard work done by successive Punjab governments to build the farm sector.

The Party's announcement came hours before the voting in Lok Sabha on the contentious farm sector bills.

Earlier today, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar moved The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, in Lok Sabha.

Touted to be big-ticket reforms, the BJP government has not budged from its stance to pass these ordinances in the monsoon session of the parliament. Various farmer organisations across Haryana and Punjab are protesting against the ordinances promulgated by the BJP-led Centre.

What are the ordinances about?

The first among them is the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance 2020, which allows farmers to sell produce outside the markets notified under the various state agricultural produce market laws (state APMC Acts).

The second ordinance, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance 2020 talks about contract farming that allows farmers to sell their produce outside of the APMC via a “framework for farmers to enter into direct contracts with those who wish to buy farm produce”.

The third ordinances, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance 2020, has brought changes into list of essential items whose prices are regulated by the government.

Why are the farmers concerned?

Various farmer organisations have argued that under the garb of these ordinances the government is trying to do away with the Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime. They have also expressed apprehension over that the move would dismantle the assured market system and farmers would be at the “mercy” of big corporates.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha