New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan has tested positive for the Coronavirus infection. He has been admitted to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. Pradhan said in a tweet that he has also tested positive and has been hospitalized on the advice of doctors. "I got myself test on observing some symptoms of Coronavirus and the test results have come positive. I am fine and being admitted to hospital on the advice of doctors," he said in his Tweet.

#COVID19 के लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया जिसमें मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आई है। डाक्टरों की सलाह पर मैं अस्पताल में भर्ती हूँ और स्वस्थ हूँ। — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 4, 2020

Pradhan is the second Union Minister to have tested positive for the virus. The 51-year-old has been admitted to the same hospital where Union Home Minister Amit Shah is being treated for the COVID infection. Several BJP leaders including Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, UP BJP chief have tested positive for Coronavirus. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has also tested Covid positive.

India's COVID-19 tally increased to 18,55,745 with 52,050 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, while the recoveries crossed the 12-lakh mark on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 38,938 with 803 fresh fatalities being reported in 24-hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 12,30,509 people have recovered, while there are 5,86,298 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently. The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has risen to 66.31 per cent, while the fatality rate has further dropped to 2.10 pc, the data stated.

(with PTI inputs)

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha