Union Minister Ashwini Chaubey Calls Bihar CM Nitish Kumar 'Victim Of Impotence'

Union Minister Ashwini Chaubey attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and called him a “victim of impotence” while criticising the state government for increasing the record of crimes.

Talking to reporters in Bihar’s Kaimur, Ashwini Chaubey said, "The Bihar government and Chief Minister have become victims of impotence. The reason I say this is that people are being killed for two days, but the government is totally insensitive.”

“Women have had their arms set on fire with petrol. If this is not jungle raj, then what is? There have been six chilling crimes in 48 hours. So, I want to tell Nitish Ji, that you can't run Bihar anymore. You should resign," Ashwini Kumar said.

Ashwini Chaubey was referring to spine-chilling crimes that happened in the state in the past few days. The most shocking incident was when a woman died in Bhagalpur after two men chopped off her hands, breasts and ears in a brutal attack.

He further said that Nitish Kumar came to power with an assurance to end Jungle Raj but now he is working to take Bihar towards Jungle Raj.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Neelam who borrowed money from the accused, identified as one Shakeel Miyan, for her daughter’s wedding which she had failed to repay. However, the police clarified that they found no communal angle in the incident and for precautionary measures stationed forces in the area.

Shakeel Miyan and Juddin Mian attacked the woman on Saturday. Police found stab wounds on her head and back as well. According to the police, it seems like no one came to her aid. Before falling unconscious, Neelam had also named her attackers and it was recorded by eyewitnesses on a cellphone.

Responding to Ashwini Chaubey, an MLA from Bihar, Sanjay Singh said, “This shows the mental level of the union minister. He needs help."