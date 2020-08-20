Shekhawat, the 52-year-old BJP leader informed about this on Twitter and said that after witnessing some illness, he underwent a test for coronavirus and the report came to be positive.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday afternoon was admitted to a hospital after he tested positive for the coronavirus. He is the sixth Union Minister who have tested positive for the deadly virus.

Shekhawat, the 52-year-old BJP leader informed about this on Twitter and said that after witnessing some symptoms of the virus, he underwent a test for coronavirus and the report came out to be positive. He also said that on the advice on doctors, he was admitted to the hospital.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also requested all those who have come in contact with him recently to isolate themselves and get themselves tested.

“On getting some symptoms, I got the corona test done and my report came back positive. I am hospitalised on the advice of doctors. I request that those who have come in contact with me in the last days, isolate themselves and get themselves examined. May all of you be healthy and take care of yourself", Shekhawat tweeted in Hindi.

Prior to Shekhawat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Chaudhary have been infected with the deadly coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan also tested positive for the coronavirus earlier last month.

Apart from this, the lone woman minister of Uttar Pradesh cabinet Kamal Rani Varun died due to corona infection. Joint Secretary of Health Ministry Luv Agarwal was also tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the latest data by the Union Health Ministry, 69,652 cases and 977 fatalities during the last 24-hours have taken the country's tally to 28,36,926 while the death toll climbed to 53,866.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, India's recovery rate stands at 71.83 per cent, one of the best in the world, as 20,37,870 people have recovered from the deadly pathogen and discharged from hospitals.

Posted By: Talib Khan