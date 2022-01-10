New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Monday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 70-year-old Union Minister took to his official Twitter handle and wrote: "I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested."

— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 10, 2022

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting that had Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in attendance among other senior government functionaries. Prime Minister urged to accelerate the vaccination among adolscents with 31 per cent children in 15-18 age group covered with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday.

Prime Minister said that a meeting with Chief Ministers will be convened to discuss state-specific scenarios, best-practices and the public health response.

He further highlighted the need to ensure continuity of non-Covid health services while managing Covid cases presently. He also spoke about the need to leverage telemedicine to ensure availability of health related guidance to people in remote and rural areas.

While conveying his gratitude for the relentless services provided by healthcare workers in managing Covid-19 so far, he suggested to ensure that the vaccination coverage through precaution dose for healthcare workers, front line workers should also be taken up in mission mode.

PM also spoke about the importance for continuous scientific research in testing , vaccines and pharmacological interventions including genome sequencing given that the virus is evolving continuously.

India on Monday confirmed 1.79 lakh new cases of COVID-19 with positivity rate climbing to 13.39 per cent. The country was averaging 10,000-15,000 daily COVID-19 cases till the end of 2021.

