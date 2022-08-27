Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Hails India's Rising Global Credibility

Rajnath Singh, the Union Defence Minister, praised the improvement in India's reputation and credibility around the world and claimed that the country is now taken more seriously at the global level.

Addressing an event at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee convention centre in Lucknow on Saturday, he asserted that people's concept of India is changing.

"India's reputation and credibility are rising. I have got opportunities to visit several countries and talk to people there. I have visited the most developed nations several times. "Listening to Americans fills me with pride, people's concept of India is changing," said Singh.

He further added that India is taken seriously on international platforms.

"Earlier, when India spoke on an international platform, the world didn't take it seriously. "Now, the concept has changed, today when India speaks on an international platform, people listen attentively," he added.

In a bilateral meeting with his Tanzanian counterpart, Stergomena Lawrence Tax earlier on Friday, Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh stated that India views Tanzania as a major Western Indian Ocean player and that there is a great deal of room to expand defence and military cooperation between the two nations.

Taking to Twitter, the Defence Minister wrote, "Reviewed the full range of India-Tanzania defence ties during the fruitful meeting with the Tanzanian Defence Minister, Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax in New Delhi. India and Tanzania share the same strategic space. India considers Tanzania a major Western Indian Ocean player. "

"There is immense scope to boost defence and military cooperation between both countries. I'm confident the India-Tanzania partnership will continue to grow over the coming decades, taking the bilateral relations to greater heights," he added.

According to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence, "A wide range of issues concerning bilateral, regional, and defence industrial cooperation were discussed during the meeting. The two Ministers reviewed the existing military-to-military activities and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in all domains, with a focus on defence industry cooperation. "

"Both the Ministers agreed to the formation of a Task Force to prepare a Five-Year Future Road Map for enhancing defence cooperation between both countries and to hold the next Joint Defence Cooperation meeting in Tanzania at an early date," the release further said.

Rajnath Singh began the meeting by saying,"I want to thank you for accepting my invitation to visit India. I welcome you to our country. I hope that you are doing well and wish that all your family are healthy and safe."

"Your visit in 2022, which is a special year for India as it marks the 75th year of India's independence, is indicative of the strong historical relations that both our country shares," he added.

Union minister also said that India considers Tanzania as a major Western Indian Ocean player and, as a sign of Indo-pacific growth, "Tanzania can and should play an important role."

After the meeting, both leaders exchanged gifts as a mark of a sweet gesture.