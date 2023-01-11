Union Cabinet Reshuffle Buzz: PM Modi's Council Of Ministers May See Rejig Ahead Of Budget 2023

With BJP planning to hold its national executive meeting, speculations are rife that the Union Cabinet may witness a rejig this month. The BJP national executive meeting comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held next year.

This will be only the second time that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reorganise his team in this term. Earlier, a Cabinet reshuffle took place in July 2021. This is in contrast to his previous term, when he extended and reshuffled his council three times,

While there has been no formal announcement, news agency PTI cited its sources claiming that the modifications might take place at any time this month prior to the beginning of Parliament's Budget Session on January 31. The executive meeting of the BJP is scheduled for January 16–17.

There is a belief that the party's notable victory in the Gujarat assembly elections and the lessons learned from its defeats in the Himachal Pradesh assembly and the Delhi municipal elections, in addition to its political requirements in states where elections are imminent, like Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, may play a role in changes to the cabinet.

With a "360-degree view"- often the buzzword in all major exercises the party undertakes - and the reshuffle likely to be the last as the Lok Sabha polls are now only 15 months away, evolving political equations in big states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Telangana will also play a role in the changes.

There are also talks of changes likely to be brought in the party's organisation. PM Modi's Council of Ministers has frequently seen shock departures and surprising arrivals, and the portfolio swaps of incumbents have made headlines.

The previous time, Ashwini Vaishnaw was appointed to the Cabinet and handed important ministries like information technology and rail, while Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad were removed.

The departure of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and the selection of ministers by the Janata Dal (United) and Shiv Sena, two allies who are now in the opposition camp, have both resulted in vacancies since the last reorganisation.

The changes in Modi's council of ministers have always been marked by shock exits and surprise entries, and have also hit headlines for the changes in portfolios of incumbents.

Last time, Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad were dropped from the cabinet while former IAS officer Ashwini Vaishnaw was inducted and given key ministries like railways and information technology.

Since the last reshuffle, several vacancies have also arisen with the exits of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and the ministerial picks from allies Janata Dal (United) and Shiv Sena, both of which are now in the opposition camp.

In the reshuffle, the Shiv Sena faction headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who has the support of a majority of Sena MPs, is likely to get representation.

There are also talks that BJP may reward Chirag Paswan who is seen as the political heir to his father and stalwart Dalit leader from Bihar Ram Vilas Paswan. Currently, his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras is a Union minister after he formed a separate group with the support of five of the six MPs of the original party.

(With inputs from agencies)