New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Cabinet will likely approve the proposal to withdraw the three contentious farm laws on Wednesday. The meeting, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be held at the Prime Minister's Lok Kalyan Marg residence in New Delhi.

"Union Cabinet is likely to take up on Wednesday, November 24 the withdrawal of the three Farm laws for approval. The Bills for withdrawal of the laws shall then be introduced in the forthcoming Parliament session," news agency ANI quoted government sources as saying.

The Centre has listed 'The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021' in the legislative business to be taken up in Lok Sabha during the upcoming winter session of the Parliament which will be held from November 29 to December 23. It is among the 26 other bills that will be discussed during the session.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 bills aims to repeal the three farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 - passed by the Parliament last year.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi had announced that the three farm laws will be repealed by the Centre. During his address on Guru Nanak's birth anniversary, PM Modi accepted that his government failed to convince some of the farmers over the laws, appealing to them to end their agitation and return home as he called for a new beginning.

"Despite our efforts, we could not convince some farmers. Even though it was only a section of farmers who were opposing, but they were still important for us… We continued to convince them will all humility and open mind," PM Modi had said, as reported by news agency PTI. "I would request all my protesting farmer brothers, today is the auspicious day of Guru Purab, return home, to your fields and family and make a new beginning, let us move forward afresh".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma