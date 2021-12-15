New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday has cleared a bill on electoral reforms, including allowing the Election Commission to seed the Aadhaar number with electoral rolls on a voluntary basis. The new electoral bill contains four major reforms such as inclusive voting process, more power to EC, and others.

According to the bill cleared by the cabinet, the electoral law will be made “gender-neutral” for service voters. As under the existing law, only the wife of any male servicemen in the Armed forces, or Government posted outside India was allowed to vote on behalf of them. But now the new reforms will also allow the husbands to do the same for their women in service.

Another provision of the bill will allow the youth to enroll as voters on four different dates every year, as of now those turning 18 on or before January 1 of every year are only allowed to register as voters.

The Bill said to be passed also allows voters to link their Aadhaar with one's voter Id or electoral card. However, the same is being done on a voluntary basis.

According to the Election Commission, pilot projects conducted by it have been very positive and successful, and this step will weed out duplication and strengthen the electoral rolls.

Under the new reforms, EC will be given powers to take over any premises for the smooth conduct of elections. However, there are still things to be discussed on taking over schools and other important institutions.

The Government is likely to introduce the new electoral reforms in the present Winter Parliament session of 2021.

Earlier in June, the ECI had written a letter requesting the Govt to take up the above-mentioned electoral reforms in the Parliament for discussions.

Posted By: Ashita Singh