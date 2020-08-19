National Recruitment Agency: Every year, around 2.5-3 crore aspirants take up different examinations conducted by different recruitment agencies for around 1.25 lakh government jobs.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a proposal to set up a National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for conducting the proposed Common Eligibility Test (CET) for all non-gazetted job vacancies in central government and public sector banks.

"Union Cabinet approves setting up of 'National Recruitment Agency' to conduct Common Eligibility Test. This decision will benefit job seeking youth of the country," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has said.

The NRA will conduct computer based common eligibility test for job-seeking youth of the country. Every year, around 2.5-3 crore aspirants take up different examinations conducted by different recruitment agencies for around 1.25 lakh government jobs.

Following the setting up for NRA, the exams conducted by three agencies: banking personnel selection agency IBPS, railway recruitment board RRB and the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be unified.

Now, these aspirants will need to sppear for a single, online CET with the test scores remaining valid for three years. There will be no bar on the number of attempts. Candidates need to qualify this common entrance examination to apply for higher level of examination to any recruitment agencies.

"Cabinet Decision to set up National Recruitment Agency (NRA) to conduct Common Eligibility Test (CET) for preliminary selection to various Government vacancies is a revolutionary reform. This will bring ease of recruitment, ease of selection and thereby ease of living for aspirant candidates," Union Minister Jitendra Singh said.

"There are almost more than 20 recruitment agencies in central govt. Although we are making exams of only three agencies common as of now, in course of time we will be able to have Common Eligibility Test for all recruitment agencies," C Chandramouli, secretary to the government said in the Cabinet meeting.

The National Recruitment Agency (NRA) was first proposed by the government in the union budget 2020. The agency will be an independent, professional, specialist organisation and will conduct an exam, which would be known as the Common Eligibility Test, for selection to government jobs, it had said then.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta