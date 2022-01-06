New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Cabinet on Thursday approved Rs 12,000 crore for the second phase of the Green Energy Corridor to facilitate grid integration and power evacuation of about 20 GW of renewable energy projects in seven states.

The scheme targets to add approximately 10,750 circuit kilometres of transmission lines and about 27,500 mega volt-amperes transformation capacity of sub-stations.

Announcing the decision, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the second phase will be implemented during 2021-22 to 2025-26 fiscal years. He said central assistance is 33 per cent of the total investment.

The minister added that 80 per cent of the phase one work has been completed. The outlay of the first phase was Rs 10,142 crore.

How will it benefit?

The scheme is said to facilitate grid integration and power evacuation of approximately 20 GW of Renewable Energy (RE) power projects in seven States namely, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. It will contribute in long term energy security of the country and promote ecologically sustainable growth by reducing carbon footprint. Also, this will generate large direct and indirect employment opportunities for both skilled and unskilled personnel in power and other related sectors.

What is Green Energy Corridor?

The Green Energy Corridor is a project that aims to synchronize electricity produced from renewable sources, such as solar and wind, with conventional power stations in the grid. For evacuation of large-scale renewable energy, Intra State Transmission System (InSTS) project was sanctioned by the Ministry in 2015-16. It is being implemented by eight renewable-rich states of Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. The project is being implemented in these states by the respective State Transmission Utilities (STUs).

(With inputs from PTI)

