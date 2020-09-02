The Mission Karmyogi aims to train the Civil servants for the future by making them more creative, constructive, imaginative, innovative, proactive, professional, progressive, energetic, enabling, transparent and technology-enabled.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the 'Mission Karmyogi', a skill-building programme. for Civil Service Officers. Under the Mission Karmyogi, special training will be given to the officers of the civil service and it will be run under the National Program for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB).

"Cabinet approves Mission Karmayogi - National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building to lay the foundation for capacity building for Civil Servants so they remain entrenched in Indian culture while they learn from best practices across the world", Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said after the Cabinet meeting.

"Mission Karmayogi aims to prepare Indian Civil Servants for the future by making them more creative, constructive, imaginative, innovative, proactive, professional, progressive, energetic, enabling, transparent and technology-enabled", Javadekar added.

