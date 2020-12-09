The Union Cabinet has approved the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana, which, the government claims, will benefit around 58.5 lakh employees. The scheme will cost the exchequer Rs 22,810 for the entire scheme period i.e. 2020-2023.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Cabinet has approved the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana, which, the government claims, will benefit around 58.5 lakh employees. The scheme will cost the exchequer Rs 22,810 crore for the entire scheme period i.e. 2020-2023. The expenditure for the current financial year will be Rs 1,584 crore. The scheme is aimed at creating more jobs in the formal sector and will benefit over 58 lakh employees, Union Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said while briefing the press after the Cabinet meeting.

The minister said that the rules for the scheme will be notified soon and that the registration for the scheme will be effective from October 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana, the government will reimburse 24 per cent and 12 per cent each for employees and employers, respectively, for the next two years for all new formal jobs created between October 1, 2020 and June 30 2021.

The reimbursement has been capped at 12 per cent for organisations having employee strength above 1000. The Union Finance Ministry had on November 12 announced an economic stimulus package worth Rs 2.65 lakh crore to revive the coronavirus-crushed economy. The Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana to generate employment was also part of the 12 measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Cabinet also approved the USOF Scheme aimed at providing mobile coverage to 2374 uncovered villages in Arunachal Pradesh and two districts of Assam under the Comprehensive Telecom Development Plan for North Eastern Region.

