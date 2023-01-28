Union Budget 2023: Travel Industry's Contribution Likely To Boost India's Economy To Pre-Pandemic Levels

UNION Budget 2023 will be put out by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2023. With the announcement of the budget less than a week away, experts from all sectors have started to mention their expectations from it. The tourism sector of India expects Sitharaman to give this industry a boost in the upcoming budget.

"With a projected annual growth rate of 20.7 per cent in 2024, the travel and tourism sector's contribution to India's economy is predicted to reach pre-pandemic levels," said Akash Dahiya, Co-founder of SanKash said.

"In 2023, Indian tourists will be among the biggest spenders on travel. We hope FM Nirmala Sitharaman will give the industry the much-needed boost in the upcoming budget, which will help it regain its former grandeur," he added.

He also believes that the government needs to develop a transparent process for reimbursing visitors who paid IGST (Integrated Goods and Services Tax) on selling goods they brought out of India as part of their luggage.

"The exemption is essential because the business is still recovering. The global market for travel insurance, according to studies, was estimated to be worth USD 17.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 15.4 per cent from 2022 to 2030," Dahiya said.

The tourism sector contributes significantly to the country's GDP (10 per cent) and directly and indirectly employs many people. The travel and tourism sector has to be given a consistent industry status across the entire nation.

"By 2030, it is anticipated that India's tourism industry will generate 56 billion USD in foreign exchange earnings, 250 billion USD in GDP. We are looking for the Government to lower the current GST rates in the sector in the 2023 budget in addition to providing the sector 'an industry' Status."

He also expects the government to treat tourist exports equally with other exports and services and reduce the differences between offline and online bookings to encourage travelers to embrace digital India from the very grassroots level.

"To strengthen the structural transformation required to create a more robust, sustainable, and resilient tourism business, we ask the government for help. The tourist industry needs to be prioritized as a long-term driver of economic expansion and development."