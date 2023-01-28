Union Budget 2023: Health Sector Expects Push To e-Health Facilities, Better Insfrastructure

AS UNION Budget is all set to be announced on February 1, 2023, the health sector expects a nationwide universal healthcare ecosystem, as the India continues to reel under the imapct of Covid-19.

"The pandemic tested the Indian healthcare system to its limit. With the rise in Covid cases again across the world, the healthcare sector should remain an area of importance for the government this Union Budget. Introducing measures to establish a nationwide universal healthcare ecosystem would be appropriate for dealing with similar scenarios more easily in the future," said Gautam Chopra, Co-Founder and CEO of BeatO, while speaking about the expectations from the upcoming budget.

He mentioned about various steps that have been taken by the government to improve the healthcare infrastructure during the previous year, he believes that, continued efforts and an increase in the budget towards improving the medical infrastructure, with a focus on improving public health and making affordable healthcare available across the nation, especially in Tier 2 and 3 cities and beyond, is still needed.

According to Chopra, the cut-of-pocket expenses of people dealing with chronic conditions are still high, raising concerns about the accessibility and affordability of medical care.

"The government should encourage the growth of e-health solutions and public-private collaborations to find sustainable solutions to alleviate the growing burden on our healthcare ecosystem," said Chopra.

"With a major chunk of medical devices in the market being imported, and custom duties and taxes being very high on those, encouraging the production of medical devices within India as part of our Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative would help drive innovation and affordability.," he added.

He also believes that easing of taxation rule to shift the point of taxation to ultimate liquidity as opposed to ESOP exercise would be extremely beneficial for all industries since it would align taxation to real income generation for the employee.

Meanwhile, during the announcement of annual budget 2021-22, Nirmala Sitharaman also introduced a mental health care program as the issues were highlighted during the Covid-19 pandemic. The launch of 'National Tele Mental Health Programme' for quality mental health counselling and care services wasa announced.