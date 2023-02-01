Union Budget 2023: Earnings From Online Games Now To Attract Taxes, Announces Finance Minister

Earnings from online games now to attract taxes (Reuters image used for representation)

WITH the announcement of Union Budget 2023 has been on Wednesday by union finance minister Niramala Sitharaman, taxes will now be levied on the earnings from online gaming.

"For online games, it is proposed to provide for TDS (tax deducted at source) and taxability on net winnings at the time of withdrawal or at the end of the financial year. Moreover, TDS would be without the threshold of Rs 10,000," read the budget document.

"For lottery, crossword puzzles, games, among others, threshold limit Rs 10,000 for TDS shall continue but will apply to aggregate winnings during a financial year."

Speaking about the same, CEO of PlayerzPot Media Ltd, Sunil Yadav said, "It is rightly said that the Indian economy is on the right path and headed in the right direction. When the economy focuses on providing ample opportunities for citizens, particularly our nation's youth, who are dedicated, focused, and enthusiastic about their goals, its development will be optimal. We are pleased to learn that the budget has prioritized youth empowerment and the creation of new jobs."

"It is a welcome move to define the future of the online gaming industry to remove the minimum threshold of Rs 10,000 for TDS and to clarify taxability. The action will result in transparency, a clear legal identity, and standardized taxation for online gaming," he added.

He then stated hope for the government will unquestionably support the sector's growth and development in the right direction, which will benefit the economy and its stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the Budget 2023 saw some major announcements in different sectors including railways, health, education and several others.

Sitharama, in her Budget Speech in Parliament also proposed to set up 30 Skill India International Centres across different States to skill the youth for international opportunities.

She said that in order to empower the youth and help the 'Amrit Peedhi' realize their dreams, the National Education Policy was formulated which focussed on skilling and adopted economic policies which facilitate job creation and support business opportunities.

She further said that the digital ecosystem for skilling will be further expanded with the launch of a unified Skill India Digital platform.

In the budget speech, the Union Finance Minister also focussed on the education sector and said that the Centre will recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff for the 740 model Eklavya Model Residential Schools serving 3.4 lakh tribal students.

(With inputs from ANI)