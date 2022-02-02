New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Hailing the Union Budget 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the current budget focuses on the poor, middle class and youth and aims to provide them with basic necessities. "This Budget focuses on the poor, middle class and youth and aims to provide the basic necessities. Our Government is working on the saturation of basic facilities."

He further said that the current budget has provisions to develop 'vibrant villages' on the border adding that the migration from border villages is not good for national security. He also said that the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Centres will be brought in at schools situated at the border.

"Migration from border villages not good for national security and budget has provisions to develop 'vibrant villages' on the border. Government plans to impart National Cadet Corps training to youth in border villages which will help them join armed forces," said PM Modi While addressing a programme on Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha.

PM Modi said that the Budget has envisioned a 2,500 km long natural farming corridor along the banks of River Ganga, which will also help the Clean Ganga mission. "In 2013-14, public investment was at just Rs 1.87 lakh crore. In this year's budget, we've pegged it at Rs 7.5 lakh crore. Compared to UPA, this has seen a 4 times rise. This will promote FDI and will create modern infrastructure in the country," he added.

Moreover, he said that the country's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) are the oldest and strongest pillars of the Indian economy. "During COVID, we started the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECGLS). This scheme has safeguarded nearly 1.5 crore jobs, and aided 6 crore lives," he added.

The prime minister also said that India's forex reserves have increased to USD 630 billion from USD 200 billion due to the government's effective policies. "The budget has been appreciated. Prior to 7 years, India's GDP was Rs 1 lakh 10,000 crores but today it's about Rs 2 lakh 30,000 crores. Even the country's forex reserves have increased to USD 630 billion from USD 200 billion. All of this is due to our government's effective policies," he said.

The Prime Minister said that they have taken steps to make a Natural Farming Corridor which will be 2,500 km long and nearly 10 km wide. "We have taken steps to make a Natural Farming Corridor which will be 2,500 km long and nearly 10 km wide. In the first phase, it will be implemented in Uttarakhand, UP, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal around the river Ganga. It will be a complete ecosystem," said PM Modi.

He further said that PARVATMALA will provide modern connectivity and infrastructure in the Himalayan region. This will smoothen access to the hills - both for tourists, pilgrims, and most importantly, for our defence forces.

"This will benefit Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Leh Ladakh, and Northeast people. People from the hills have a lot of talent. They have proven their abilities in several sectors, from sports to the defence forces," he added.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan