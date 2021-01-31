Union Budget 2021: The Business Advisory Committee of Rajya Sabha has decided to conclude the first half of the Budget Session of the Parliament on February 13 instead of February 15

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Business Advisory Committee of Rajya Sabha has decided to conclude the first half of the Budget Session of the Parliament on February 13 instead of February 15, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.

The session was scheduled to be adjourned on February 15 in order to enable the standing committees to consider the Demands for Grants of ministries and departments, and prepare their reports. The house will meet again on March 15 and likely conclude on April 8. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2021 in the Lok Sabha on February 1, with focus on reviving the economy reeling under the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision on the early adjournment of the first part of the session was taken during a meeting chaired by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. The meeting was attended by six minister and 25 leaders of various parties.

"It was decided that instead of the scheduled sitting on February 15 as the last of the first part of the Budget Session, the house wil sit on the February 13 before adjourning to enable the Department Related Parliamentary Committees to examine Demands for Grants of various departments and ministries," a released issued after the all-party meeting states, as quoted in a report by Hindustan Times.

The Budget session began on January 29 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of two houses. In his address, Kovind expressed his disappointment on violence in Delhi on Republic Day and said that the insult of the national flag was "unfortunate".

