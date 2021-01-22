Union Budget 2021: Halwa ceremony marks the process of printing documents for the Union Budget and the official kick-off of events. This year there will be no printing of the Budget due to COVID-19 pandemic situation

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is going to present Union Budget 2021 on February 1, ahead of this she is going host the customary halwa ceremony tomorrow that is on January 23, Saturday. At the ceremony that will be held at North Block will see Sitharaman, Anurag Thakur (Minister of State for Finance), Secretaries of Finance Ministry and other officials as the attendees.

Every year, ahead of Union Budget presentation, the government follows an annual tradition of hosting a halwa ceremony which marks the process of printing documents for the Union Budget and the official kick-off of events.

As per reports, after the ceremony, the employees who are a part of the budget-making process will move to the basement of North Block for around 10 days, officials said.

"They will only emerge once the Finance Minister presents the Budget in Parliament. This is done to prevent any leaks before the annual Budget is presented," one of the officials in the ministry told ANI.

The halwa ceremony also recognises and lauds the efforts of every staff who have been a part of the budget-making process.

For the first time in history, there will be no printing of the Union Budget 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic situation. Also, there will be no printing of economic survey which is going to the tabled in the Parliament on January 29, the beginning of the first part of Budget Session.

The first part of the Budget Session which will start on January 29 and end on February 15 while the second part will begin from March 8 and end on April 8.

On Tuesday, Om Birla, Speaker of Lok Sabha, said Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour. Also, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, he requested the members of Parliament to undergo an RT-PCR test against COVID-19 ahead of the Budget Session.

