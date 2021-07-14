The two leaders also discussed further strengthening of the bilateral ties between the two countries after the Galwan Valley incident last year which triggering a nine-month standoff between the militaries of the two countries.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and discussed 'outstanding issues' along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector. Jaishankar conveyed to his Chinese counterpart that unilateral change of status quo is not acceptable to India. The two leaders also discussed holding a meeting of senior military commanders of both countries.

Informing about the development, EAM S Jaishankar tweeted, "Concluded a one-hour bilateral meeting with State Councilor and FM Wang Yi of China on the sidelines of Dushanbe SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting. Discussions focused on the outstanding issues along the LAC in the Western Sector".

During the meet which took place in Tajikistan on the sidelines of the Dushanbe SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting, the two leaders also discussed further strengthening of the bilateral ties between the two countries after the Galwan Valley incident which triggered a nine-month standoff between the militaries of the two countries.

"Highlighted that unilateral change of status quo is not acceptable. Full restoration and maintenance of peace and tranquillity in border areas are essential for the development of our ties. Agreed on convening an early meeting of the Senior Military Commanders", the minister further tweeted.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) further informed that two leaders agreed that the prolongation of the existing situation is negatively impacting the bilateral ties of the two neighbouring countries. They also agreed that there will not be a unilateral action from any of the sides that could further increase the tension in the Western Sector. The two leaders also highlighted seeking a mutually accepted solution during the meeting of the senior military commanders of both sides.

EAM recalled that both sides had agreed that a prolongation of the existing situation was not in the interest of either side. It was visibly impacting the relationship in a negative manner: MEA on EAM S Jaishankar's meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2021

This meeting was the second face-to-face talk between Jaishankar and Wang Yi since the stand-offs started in early May last year at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The discussions between the two leaders focused on the outstanding issues along the LAC in the Western Sector.

The last time, the two leaders had met in Moscow in September last year during the Foreign Ministers' meet of the SCO countries and discussed standoff at the LAC in Ladakh, which had seen violent clashes.

In June 2020, Jaishankar had conveyed a clear and unequivocal tough message to Wang Yi that what happened in Galwan was a "pre-mediated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties."

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the violent face-off. Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent cLash. The commanding officer of the Chinese Unit is among those killed. In February, India and China began disengagement of the frontline troops in the Pangong Lake area.

