BJP Has No Intention To Bring Uniform Civil Code: Arvind Kejriwal In Gujarat

DELHI Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said BJP does not have the intention to form a Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat. The AAP leader alleged these were mere tactics to woo voters ahead of the polls.

Batting for a Uniform Civil Code, Kejriwal said, "In Article 44 of the Constitution, it is clearly written that it is the government's responsibility to formulate the Uniform Civil Code. So, the government should make a Uniform Civil Code, which takes into consideration all the communities."

The Delhi CM, who was shown black flags in Navsari on Saturday, questioned BJP's motives and said, "What has BJP done? It formed a committee ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly polls. After winning in Uttarakhand, that committee went home. Now, they have formed a panel before Gujarat Assembly elections."

"Why don't they create it in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh? If they have the intent to implement a Uniform Civil Code, then why not make a nationwide code? They should implement one in the country. Are they waiting for the Lok Sabha polls?"

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was shown black flags as his cavalcade passed by in Gujarat's Navsari on Saturday. People were also seen chanting 'Modi Modi' and 'Chor Chor' slogans and showed black flags to Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister expressed his desire to win people's hearts and make them join the party as he has been campaigning to broaden the AAP's base in the state.

"No matter who you raise slogans, I promise you that after the formation of the government in Gujarat, I will build a school for your children, I will get treatment for anyone who is sick in your house, I will also arrange employment for your children. One day, I will win your heart and join you in the party," tweeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

