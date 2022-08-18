3 AK-47 Rifles Recovered From Suspicious Boat Off Raigad Coast In Maharashtra; ATS Rushed To Spot

A suspicious boat with three AK-47 rifles and bullets was found off the Raigad coast in Maharashtra on Thursday. Some locals spotted the boat, having no crew member, in the Shrivardhan area, located more than 190 km from Mumbai, and alerted security agencies.

Raigad Superintendent of Police Ashok Dudhe and other senior officials rushed to the spot and searched the boat. Three AK-47 rifles and some bullets were found on the boat and the police were conducting further investigation, the official said.

Weapons also found on the boat: Official sources on the suspicious boat found at Harihareshwar Beach in Raigad. https://t.co/L8e9Y8q6al — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022

The state government, police and other agencies have taken serious note of the speedboat with a red alert sounded in the entire district. A team of Anti-Terrorist Squad is rushing to the site to probe the speedboat, suspected to have strayed in the rough Arabian Sea waves to the beach at Harihareshwar.

"As per primary info, some boats containing weapons and documents found in Harihareshwar and Bharadkhol of Shrivardhan in Raigad. Local Police is probing, I've demanded CM-Dy CM to urgently appoint spl team of ATS or State Agency", said Aditi Tatkare, Shrivardhan (Raigad) MLA.

According to officials, the crew members of this boat had been rescued in June this year near the Oman coast. The police said the boat came floating to the Raigad coast. The place where the boat was found is about 200 kilometres from Mumbai and 170 km from Pune.