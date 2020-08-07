Dismissing the PIL, top court’s bench headed by CJI S A Bobde asked senior lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for PIL petitioners Shashank Shekhar Jha and journalist Savio Rodrigues, to withdraw the plea and approach the high court.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a PIL seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the alleged agreement between the Indian National Congress (INC) and China’s Communist Party in 2008.

"Every relief which you are seeking can be granted by the high court. Secondly, the high court is a proper court. Thirdly, we will have the advantage of high court order also," said the bench which also comprised Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, news agency PTI reported.

At the outset, Jethmalani alleged that it was an "agreement between a political party of this country with the only political party in that country (China)" and the issue pertained to national security.

"We find that there is something which appears to be, what might be called, unheard of and absurd in law. You are saying that China has entered into an agreement with a political party and not the government. How can a political party enter into an agreement with China," the bench observed.

On being stressed by the lawyer that this was the case, the bench said, "we will allow you to withdraw this and file a fresh petition. We will examine what you say in the petition and if we find any false statement, we may prosecute you".

The bench further stated that, "Within our limited experience, we have unheard of it that a political party is making an agreement with other country."

Amid India-China face-off on Line of Actual Control (LAC), a PIL was filed in the top court seeking NIA probe into the 2008 agreement between Indian National Congress and the Communist Party of China.

“Despite of having a hostile relation with China, Respondent No.1 (Congress) had signed an agreement when it was running a coalition government and hidden the facts and details of the agreement from the country,” the PIL alleged.

"The petitioners firmly believe that the Nation's security cannot and shouldn't be compromised by any one,” the plea further said.

The said agreement was signed between Congress and Communist Party of China in Beijing for exchanging high-level information and co-operation.

(With PTI Inputs)

