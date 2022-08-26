'Unfortunate, Awful Timing': Congress Defiant On Ghulam Nabi Azad's Scathing Resignation

Veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday resigned from the party after a 50-year-long association with the grand old party. Azad's resignation came as another jolt for the party amid the flurry of resignations by young and old guards, diminishing the presence of the grand old party further in national politics.

However, Congress, in its reaction to such a tall and enigmatic leader's resignation, showed defiance and described the resignation as "unfortunate, which came at awful timing". The Congress said that Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation came at a time when the party is engaged in combating the BJP on various issues.

"Ghulam Nabi Azad was a senior leader of the Congress. It is saddening that when the party fighting against inflation and polarisation, he decided to quit. It is most unfortunate and regrettable that this has happened when the entire organisation is engaged in combating the BJP on issues of price rise and unemployment," the Congress said, in a statement.

"Congress gave him (Ghulam Nabi Azad) everything. Today, he is a known leader because of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi", said Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, who was touted to become the next chief of the party. "I've no words to express what I feel about his (GN Azad) resignation letter. He served in many positions in the party. No one expected he would write such a letter. Earlier, he had written to Sonia Gandhi when she went to the US for a medical checkup", Gehlot added.

"Man like him should not have left party at this crucial junction. This shows he is unwilling to fight back. Blaming Rahul Gandhi is not right. He wanted to be in power. Loss only for Azad, not for Congress", Congress leader BK Hariprasad said

In a hard-hitting 5 page note to party interim president Sonia Gandhi, Azad claimed that a coterie runs the party while she was just a nominal head and all the major decisions were taken by "Shri Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards and PAs". The development comes days after Azad resigned from the organisational post of Jammu and Kashmir.

Recounting his long association with the Congress and his close relationship with Indira Gandhi, Azad said the situation in the Congress party has reached a point of no return. "The entire organisational election process is a farce and a sham. At no place anywhere in the country have elections been held at any level of the organisation. Handpicked lieutenants of the AICC has been coerced to sign on lists prepared by the coterie that runs the AICC sitting in 24 Akbar Road," Azad wrote.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Azad wrote, "Since the 2019 elections the situation in the party has only worsened. After. Rahul Gandhi stepped down in a 'huff' and not before insulting all the senior Party functionaries who have given their lives to the party in a meeting of the extended Working Committee, you took over as interim President. A position that you have continue to hold even today for the past three years."

Azad said that it was "worse still the 'remote control model' that demolished the institutional integrity of the UPA government now got applied to the Indian National Congress."



