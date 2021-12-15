New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO has added West Bengal's Durga Puja to intangible heritage list on Wednesday." Durga puja in Kolkata has just been inscribed on the intangible heritage list. Congratulations India," the UN agency posted on Twitter with a picture of an idol of the goddess attached to it.

Suvaprasanna, the chairman of the State Heritage Commission, said the Red road carnival, which displays the craftsmanship that goes into the making of Durga puja pandals, has made more people across the world aware of the grandeur that is synonymous with the festival.

The decision to inscribe ‘Durga puja in Kolkata’ in the list was taken on Wednesday, the second day of the 16th session of the intergovernmental committee, which is being held in Paris from December 13 to 18.

“Durga Puja is seen as the best instance of the public performance of religion and art, and as thriving ground for collaborative artists and designers. The festival is characterized by large-scale installations and pavilions in urban areas, as well as by traditional Bengali drumming and veneration of the goddess. During the event, the divides of class, religion, and ethnicities collapse as crowds of spectators walk around to admire the installations," reads the official website of Unesco.

Eric Falt, the director of UNESCO New Delhi, said in a press statement: “I would like to offer warm congratulations to India, its people and especially all those who worked on the nomination dossier. I am confident that this inscription will offer encouragement to the local communities that celebrate Durga Puja, including all the traditional craftspeople, designers, artists, and organizers of large-scale cultural events, as well as tourists and visitors who partake in the inclusive festivity that is Durga Puja.”

What exactly is the Intangible Heritage?

As per unesco.org, “cultural heritage does not end at monuments and collections of objects. It also includes traditions or living expressions inherited from our ancestors and passed on to our descendants, such as oral traditions, performing arts, social practices, rituals, festive events, knowledge, and practices concerning nature and the universe or the knowledge and skills to produce traditional crafts”.

And apart from Durga Puja, there are total of 14 Intangible Cultural Heritage elements from the country that have now been inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List.

Durga Puja:

The festival of Durga Puja is an annual festival celebrated in September or October, most notably in West Bengal's Kolkata, also in other parts of India. It is ten-long day worship of the Hindu mother-goddess Durga. During this festival, people worship 9 different Avatars of Goddess Durga. The Bengalis celebrate this festival with a lot of excitement and grandeur. Folk music, culinary, craft, and performing arts traditions are part of the 10-day long festival.

Posted By: Ashita Singh