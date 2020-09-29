RKS Bhadauria said that the Indian defence forces were prepared for evantuality, adding that the IAF was resolved to "counter any misadventure".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: IAF chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Tuesday said that the current situation along country's northern frontiers was at "an uneasy no war no peace status".

Amid India's heightened tensions with China in eastern Ladakh, Bhadauria said that the Indian defence forces were prepared for eventuality, adding that the IAF was resolved to "counter any misadventure".

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria said the recent induction of Rafale jets along with previous acquisitions of C-17 Globemaster aircraft as well as Chinook and Apache helicopters have provided the IAF with substantial tactical and strategic capability enhancement.

"Air power will be a crucial enabler in our victory in any future conflict. It is, therefore, imperative that IAF obtains and maintains technological edge over our adversaries," he said at the conference on energising the Indian aerospace industry.

Five French-made multi-role Rafale fighter jets were inducted into the IAF on September 10. The fleet has been carrying out sorties in eastern Ladakh in the last couple of weeks. The IAF chief also said that the raising of two squadrons of light combat aircraft Tejas and integration of some indigenous weapons on Su-30 MKI combat jets in a very reduced time frame have been the "most promising" development, reflecting the country's capabilities to develop indigenous military hardware.

The ongoing border row between India and China has led to heavy deployment of troops and heavy weapons along the border in eastern Ladakh, despite the two countries agreeing to disengagement along the disputed site.

According to a media report, India has deployed 500 km-range Brahmos cruise missile, 800 km-range Nirbhay cruise missiles along with Akash surface-to-air missile (SAM) across the LAC to counter the increasing presence of the PLA troops.

India and China are engaged in a standoff across the LAC over the last few months. The tensions had especially increased after the Galwan Valley standoff where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. Since then, several rounds of talks have been held between the two nations to restore the status quo in the region.

